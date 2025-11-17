U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Italian air force leadership salutes The Honorable Tilman J. Fertitta, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino as his aircraft arrives at Aviano Air Base, Italy, October 22, 2025. Fertitta visited Aviano Air Base to gain a better understanding of the mission and value of the air base for U.S. and NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)