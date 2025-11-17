Leadership from the 56th Rescue Squadron describe the capabilities they bring to US and NATO to the Honorable Tilman J. Fertitta, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino at Aviano Air Base, Italy, October 22, 2025. The 56th RQS integrates with the Guardian Angels weapon system and other special forces to support insertion, extraction and recovery of both U.S. and allied combatants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 08:24
|Photo ID:
|9402697
|VIRIN:
|251022-F-SQ839-1007
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|729.44 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.