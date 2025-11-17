Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Leadership from the 56th Rescue Squadron describe the capabilities they bring to US and NATO to the Honorable Tilman J. Fertitta, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino at Aviano Air Base, Italy, October 22, 2025. The 56th RQS integrates with the Guardian Angels weapon system and other special forces to support insertion, extraction and recovery of both U.S. and allied combatants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 08:24
    Photo ID: 9402697
    VIRIN: 251022-F-SQ839-1007
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 729.44 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
