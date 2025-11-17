Pantons arrive at Osan for Super Squadron Phase II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot poses for a photo after arriving at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. The aircraft and personnel are temporarily reassigned to Osan in support of the second phase of the Super Squadron test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)