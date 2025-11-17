Pantons arrive at Osan for Super Squadron Phase II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rayden Zuriel Abad, 51st Maintenance Group operating location assistant dedicated crew chief, stows equipment after performing postflight inspections at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. The aircraft are part of a larger force posture shift designed to enhance readiness and sortie generation capabilities for the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)