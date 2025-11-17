Pantons arrive at Osan for Super Squadron Phase II

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron sit on the flight line after arriving at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. The aircraft are part of a larger force posture shift designed to enhance readiness and sortie generation capabilities for the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)
11.20.2025
11.21.2025
OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
