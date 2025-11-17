Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pantons arrive at Osan for Super Squadron Phase II [Image 3 of 10]

    Pantons arrive at Osan for Super Squadron Phase II

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Maintainers assigned to the 51st Maintenance Group operating location perform postflight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron after arriving at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. The aircraft are part of a larger force posture shift designed to enhance readiness and sortie generation capabilities for the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 02:21
    Photo ID: 9402401
    VIRIN: 251121-F-VQ804-1046
    Resolution: 5904x3936
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    35th Fighter Squadron
    51st Fighter Wing
    Super Squadron
    Osan Air Base

