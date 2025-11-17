U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bee Vang, 51st Maintenance Group operating location phase inspection technician, poses for a photo in front of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. The aircraft are part of a larger force posture shift designed to enhance readiness and sortie generation capabilities for the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 02:21
|Photo ID:
|9402402
|VIRIN:
|251121-F-VQ804-1057
|Resolution:
|5691x3794
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pantons arrive at Osan for Super Squadron Phase II [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.