Pantons arrive at Osan for Super Squadron Phase II

Maintainers assigned to the 51st Maintenance Group operating location log postflight inspections on U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. The aircraft are part of a larger force posture shift designed to enhance readiness and sortie generation capabilities for the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)