Airmen, Soldiers highlight US aircraft during Dubai Airshow 2025

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jill Partin, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, explains the role and function of the C-130 during the Dubai Airshow 2025 at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2025, The Super Hercules is capable of operating in austere environments and is one of America’s premier transportation platforms for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|11.18.2025
|11.20.2025 05:08
|9399410
|251118-Z-BB071-3133
|2048x1365
|1.67 MB
|DUBAI, AE
|1
|0
