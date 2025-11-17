Airmen, Soldiers highlight US aircraft during Dubai Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Luke Pemberton, a C-130J Super Hercules co-pilot assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, explains the role and function of the C-130 during the Dubai Airshow 2025 at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2025. The Dubai Airshow is one of the largest military expositions in the world, featuring aircraft from around the world, showcasing U.S. and coalition airpower established through regional interoperability and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)