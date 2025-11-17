Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen, Soldiers highlight US aircraft during Dubai Airshow 2025 [Image 1 of 6]

    Airmen, Soldiers highlight US aircraft during Dubai Airshow 2025

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Allen, 386th Air Expeditionary Force Support Squadron personnel specialist, speaks with attendees Nov. 18, 2025, during the Dubai Airshow 2025 at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Dubai Airshow is one of the largest military expositions in the world, featuring aircraft from around the world, showcasing U.S. and coalition airpower established through regional interoperability and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    Dubai Airshow
    DAS25
    Dubai Airshow 2025

