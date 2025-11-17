Airmen, Soldiers highlight US aircraft during Dubai Airshow 2025

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakota Davis (center) and Senior Airman Noah Dunn (right), 386th Air Expeditionary Force Support Squadron C-130 J Hercules load masters, engage with attendees of the Dubai Airshow 2025 at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2025. The five-day event featured aircraft from around the world, including advanced U.S. military cargo aircraft; tactical air-to-air and air-to-ground combat fighters; close air support aircraft; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|11.17.2025
|11.20.2025 05:08
|9399408
|251117-Z-BB071-6033
|6048x4032
|14.18 MB
|Location:
|DUBAI, AE
|1
|0
