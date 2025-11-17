Airmen, Soldiers highlight US aircraft during Dubai Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1st Class Jonathan Velazquez, an AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter pilot assigned to C-Troop, 6-17 Air Cavalry Squadron, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, explains the functions and roll of the Apache to attendees of the Dubai Airshow 2025 at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2025. The Apache is a twin-engine, four-blade tandem-seat attack helicopter with a mission to provide security for ground forces, conduct reconnaissance and decisively engage with single or multiple enemy combatants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Tylin Rust)