Airmen, Soldiers highlight US aircraft during Dubai Airshow 2025

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Allen, 386th Air Expeditionary Force Support Squadron personnel specialist, speaks with attendees Nov. 18, 2025, during the Dubai Airshow 2025 at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Dubai Airshow is one of the largest military expositions in the world, featuring aircraft from around the world, showcasing U.S. and coalition airpower established through regional interoperability and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)