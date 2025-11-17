F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spectators photograph the U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aerial demonstration during an airshow at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 17, 2025. The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team travels the world to showcase the professionalism and expertise of the U.S. Airmen who operate and maintain the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)