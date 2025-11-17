F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, during an airshow at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2025. The VDT performs at airshows across the U.S. and abroad, showcasing the capabilities of the F-16 to a global audience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)