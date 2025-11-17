Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025 [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, during an airshow at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2025. Hiester performs aerial demonstrations of the F-16 at airshows worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 01:45
    Photo ID: 9399251
    VIRIN: 251118-F-VV695-1325
    Resolution: 2596x1727
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: DUBAI, AE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025
    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025
    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025
    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025
    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025
    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025
    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    CENTCOM
    DAS25
    Dubai Airshow 2025
    DAS 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download