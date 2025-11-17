U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, during an airshow at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2025. The F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial demonstrations across the U.S. and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9399252
|VIRIN:
|251118-F-VV695-1255
|Resolution:
|2073x1481
|Size:
|823.31 KB
|Location:
|DUBAI, AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.