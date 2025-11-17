Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025 [Image 3 of 7]

    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, during an airshow at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2025. The F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial demonstrations across the U.S. and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)

