F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, taxis before flight during an airshow at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2025. The Viper Demonstration Team performs dynamic aerial demonstrations for audiences worldwide, showcasing the professionalism and technical excellence of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)