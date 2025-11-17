Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025 [Image 6 of 7]

    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, taxis before flight during an airshow at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2025. The Viper Demonstration Team performs dynamic aerial demonstrations for audiences worldwide, showcasing the professionalism and technical excellence of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo)

    This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Dubai Airshow 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    CENTCOM
    DAS25
    Dubai Airshow 2025
    DAS 25

