Alpha Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ashley Burnette, a senior drill instructor with Sierra Company, Support Battalion, orders new recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion to get off the bus as they arive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 18, 2025. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)