U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Paola Arias, a drill instructor with Sierra Company, Support Battalion, delivers a speech to new recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion as they stand on the Yellow Footprints on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 18, 2025. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|11.18.2025
|11.19.2025 11:37
|9397555
|251118-M-OL563-2497
|4134x3658
|12.65 MB
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|0
This work, Alpha Company Receiving [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
