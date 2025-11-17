Alpha Company Receiving

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 18, 2025. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

