Alpha Company Receiving

New recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 18, 2025. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)