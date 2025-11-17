Alpha Company Receiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. Daniel Chamberlin, a new recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives his first haircut during his receiving process on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 19, 2025. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)