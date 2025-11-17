Alpha Company Receiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. Curtis Shattuck, a new recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, makes a final phone call to his family before he begins training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 18, 2025. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)