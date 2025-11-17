Alpha Company Receiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Stecy Benjamin, a drill instructor with Sierra Company, Support Battalion, delivers a speech to new recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion as they stand on the Yellow Footprints on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 18, 2025. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)