    Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen [Image 7 of 7]

    Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    The right humerus of U.S. Army Pvt. Thomas Collins, Co. E, 136th Pennsylvania, who sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Fredericksburg on Dec. 13, 1862. The arm was amputated at the shoulder joint on Dec. 25, 1862. Collins was discharged from service on May 9, 1863, and died on Sept. 9, 1865. [AFIP 1000550]
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 09:54
    Photo ID: 9397365
    VIRIN: 251117-D-FY143-2017
    Resolution: 5316x3544
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil War
    Fredericksburg
    NMHM
    Gunshot Wound (GSW)

