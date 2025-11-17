Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The right humerus of U.S. Army Pvt. Thomas Collins, Co. E, 136th Pennsylvania, who sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Fredericksburg on Dec. 13, 1862. The arm was amputated at the shoulder joint on Dec. 25, 1862. Collins was discharged from service on May 9, 1863, and died on Sept. 9, 1865. [AFIP 1000550]

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)