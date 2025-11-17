Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle of Chattanooga Anatomical Specimen [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Battle of Chattanooga Anatomical Specimen

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    The left clavicle of Confederate Lt. Josiah Jordan, Co. E, 5th Tennessee, who sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Chattanooga on Nov. 25, 1863. Jordan was admitted to the hospital with necrosis of the clavicle, lung inflammation, and a perforated bladder on Feb. 16, 1864. He died on Feb. 23, 1864. [AFIP 1002174]
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 09:54
    Photo ID: 9397356
    VIRIN: 251117-D-FY143-2018
    Resolution: 3467x2311
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Chattanooga Anatomical Specimen [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen
    Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen
    Battle of Chattanooga Anatomical Specimen
    Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen
    Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen
    Battle of Franklin Anatomical Specimen
    Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil War
    Fredericksburg
    NMHM
    Gunshot Wound (GSW)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download