Battle of Chattanooga Anatomical Specimen

The left clavicle of Confederate Lt. Josiah Jordan, Co. E, 5th Tennessee, who sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Chattanooga on Nov. 25, 1863. Jordan was admitted to the hospital with necrosis of the clavicle, lung inflammation, and a perforated bladder on Feb. 16, 1864. He died on Feb. 23, 1864. [AFIP 1002174]

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)