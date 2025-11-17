The left clavicle of Confederate Lt. Josiah Jordan, Co. E, 5th Tennessee, who sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Chattanooga on Nov. 25, 1863. Jordan was admitted to the hospital with necrosis of the clavicle, lung inflammation, and a perforated bladder on Feb. 16, 1864. He died on Feb. 23, 1864. [AFIP 1002174]
(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 09:54
|Photo ID:
|9397356
|VIRIN:
|251117-D-FY143-2018
|Resolution:
|3467x2311
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle of Chattanooga Anatomical Specimen [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.