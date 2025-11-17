Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle of Franklin Anatomical Specimen [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Battle of Franklin Anatomical Specimen

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    The left foot of Confederate Pvt. W. J. Crapes, Co. D, 24th South Carolina, who sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Franklin on Nov. 30, 1864. The limb was amputated above the ankle joint on Feb. 17, 1865. Crapes died on March 11, 1865. [AFIP 1000727]
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 09:54
    Photo ID: 9397363
    VIRIN: 251117-D-FY143-2014
    Resolution: 5230x3487
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Franklin Anatomical Specimen [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen
    Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen
    Battle of Chattanooga Anatomical Specimen
    Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen
    Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen
    Battle of Franklin Anatomical Specimen
    Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil War
    Fredericksburg
    NMHM
    Gunshot Wound (GSW)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download