The left foot of Confederate Pvt. W. J. Crapes, Co. D, 24th South Carolina, who sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Franklin on Nov. 30, 1864. The limb was amputated above the ankle joint on Feb. 17, 1865. Crapes died on March 11, 1865. [AFIP 1000727]
(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 09:54
|Photo ID:
|9397363
|VIRIN:
|251117-D-FY143-2014
|Resolution:
|5230x3487
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle of Franklin Anatomical Specimen [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.