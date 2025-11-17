Battle of Franklin Anatomical Specimen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The left foot of Confederate Pvt. W. J. Crapes, Co. D, 24th South Carolina, who sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Franklin on Nov. 30, 1864. The limb was amputated above the ankle joint on Feb. 17, 1865. Crapes died on March 11, 1865. [AFIP 1000727]

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)