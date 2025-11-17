Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen [Image 4 of 7]

    Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    The partial cranium of U.S. Army Pvt. Andrew Morris, Co. D, 155th Pennsylvania, who sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Fredericksburg on Dec. 13, 1862. Morris walked with the wound for several days before showing symptoms from the swelling of his brain. He died of bacterial meningitis on Dec. 20, 1862. [AFIP 1001016]
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    TAGS

    Civil War
    Fredericksburg
    NMHM
    Gunshot Wound (GSW)

