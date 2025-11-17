Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The partial cranium of U.S. Army Pvt. Andrew Morris, Co. D, 155th Pennsylvania, who sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Fredericksburg on Dec. 13, 1862. Morris walked with the wound for several days before showing symptoms from the swelling of his brain. He died of bacterial meningitis on Dec. 20, 1862. [AFIP 1001016]

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)