The partial cranium of U.S. Army Pvt. Andrew Morris, Co. D, 155th Pennsylvania, who sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Fredericksburg on Dec. 13, 1862. Morris walked with the wound for several days before showing symptoms from the swelling of his brain. He died of bacterial meningitis on Dec. 20, 1862. [AFIP 1001016]
(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 09:54
|Photo ID:
|9397361
|VIRIN:
|251117-D-FY143-2022
|Resolution:
|2829x1886
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle of Fredericksburg Anatomical Specimen [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.