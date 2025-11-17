Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, ruck march during Operation Warrior Feast: Ruck, Nov. 18, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers volunteered to join in the event to ruck to Warrior Food Pantry with donations. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Kelly Svarstad)