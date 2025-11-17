Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, commander of 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, participates in Operation Warrior Feast: Ruck, Nov. 18, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers volunteered to join in the event to ruck to Warrior Food Pantry with donations. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Kelly Svarstad)
