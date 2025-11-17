Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Feast: Ruck [Image 6 of 12]

    Warrior Feast: Ruck

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, commander of 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, participates in Operation Warrior Feast: Ruck, Nov. 18, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers volunteered to join in the event to ruck to Warrior Food Pantry with donations. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Kelly Svarstad)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 03:01
    Photo ID: 9396899
    VIRIN: 251118-A-BF020-1007
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 786.17 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
