    Operation Warrior Feast: Ruck [Image 8 of 12]

    Operation Warrior Feast: Ruck

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, ruck during Operation Warrior Feast: Ruck, Nov. 18, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers volunteered to join in the event to ruck to Warrior Food Pantry with donations. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Kelly Svarstad)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 03:01
    Photo ID: 9396901
    VIRIN: 251118-A-BF020-1005
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 594.05 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Operation Warrior Feast: Ruck [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

