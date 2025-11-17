Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Shaiko, the command sergeant major of 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, the 2ID commander, pose for a phot during Operation Warrior Feast: Ruck, Nov. 18, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Humphreys Soldiers and families volunteered to join in the event to ruck to Warrior Food Pantry with donations. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Kelly Svarstad)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 03:01
|Photo ID:
|9396900
|VIRIN:
|251118-A-BF020-1008
|Resolution:
|2048x1612
|Size:
|755.06 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Warrior Feast: Ruck [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.