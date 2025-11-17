Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Russell, the command sergeant major of Division Special Troops Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Shaiko, the command sergeant major of 2ID, pose for a picture during Operation Warrior Feast: Ruck, Nov. 18, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers volunteered to join in the event to ruck to Warrior Food Pantry with donations. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Kelly Svarstad)