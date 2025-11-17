Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Shaiko, the command sergeant major of 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, the commander of 2ID, take part in Operation Warrior Feast: Ruck, Nov. 18, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Humphreys Soldiers and families volunteered to join in the event to ruck to Warrior Food Pantry with donations. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Kelly Svarstad)