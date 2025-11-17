Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Hoyt, left, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th FW command chief, attend a meeting at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025. The visit demonstrated a partnership guided by collective goals and ongoing coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)