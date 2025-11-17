Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Hoyt, left, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th FW command chief, attend a meeting at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025. The visit demonstrated a partnership guided by collective goals and ongoing coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
