Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors and Tohoku Defense Bureau members pose for a group photo in front of a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025. The tour showcased a partnership built on unity of effort and long-term cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)