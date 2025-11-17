Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing pass around aircraft fin parts to Tohoku Defense Bureau members during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025. The visit underscored a partnership driven by aligned goals and continued cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)