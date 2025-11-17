Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing and Japanese Tohoku Defense Bureau members pose for a group photo in front of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025. The visit reinforced a partnership focused on shared priorities and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
