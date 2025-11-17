Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Navy Capt. Jeremy Lyon, Naval Air Facility Misawa commander, and a Tohoku Defense Bureau member shake hands during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025. The engagement emphasized a partnership driven by aligned priorities and continued teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 23:53
    Photo ID: 9396787
    VIRIN: 251104-F-UR015-6300
    Resolution: 1999x1330
    Size: 344.47 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau
    Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau
    Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau
    Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau
    Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau
    Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific
    Tohoku Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download