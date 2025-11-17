U.S. Navy Capt. Jeremy Lyon, Naval Air Facility Misawa commander, and a Tohoku Defense Bureau member shake hands during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025. The engagement emphasized a partnership driven by aligned priorities and continued teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 23:53
|Photo ID:
|9396787
|VIRIN:
|251104-F-UR015-6300
|Resolution:
|1999x1330
|Size:
|344.47 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS