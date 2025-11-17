Misawa Air Base Hosts Tohoku Defense Bureau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Jeremy Lyon, Naval Air Facility Misawa commander, and a Tohoku Defense Bureau member shake hands during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025. The engagement emphasized a partnership driven by aligned priorities and continued teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)