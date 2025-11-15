Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith Reviews Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Operations With Alpha Battery, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lieutenant General Stephen G. Smith, Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Forces Command, meets with Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment during a visit to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense site at Fort Bliss, Texas, January 22, 2025. The visit highlighted Soldier expertise and the battery’s contribution to strategic air and missile defense. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius Duncan)