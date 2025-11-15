Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, speaks with Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment during a visit to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense site at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025. The discussion allowed Soldiers to share insights about their mission and daily responsibilities supporting air and missile defense operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius Duncan)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 03:34
|Photo ID:
|9391335
|VIRIN:
|250122-A-HH664-5954
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith Reviews Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Operations With Alpha Battery, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Bliss [Image 7 of 7], by SGT JaDarius Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.