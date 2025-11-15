Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith Reviews Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Operations With Alpha Battery, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, greets Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment during his visit to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense site at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025. The engagement reinforced leader presence and support for Soldiers maintaining the readiness of the THAAD system. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius Duncan)