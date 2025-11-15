Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith Reviews Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Operations With Alpha Battery, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command (center), stands with Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment during a visit to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense site at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025. The visit included briefings, equipment demonstrations, and discussions showcasing Alpha Battery’s mission and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius Duncan)