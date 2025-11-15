Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, reviews launcher components with Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment during a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense site visit at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025. Soldiers demonstrated launcher systems, maintenance procedures, and key operational functions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius Duncan)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 03:34
|Photo ID:
|9391326
|VIRIN:
|250122-A-HH664-7817
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith Visits Alpha Battery, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Site Tour at Fort Bliss [Image 7 of 7], by SGT JaDarius Duncan