    Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith Reviews Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Operations With Alpha Battery, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Bliss

    Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith Reviews Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Operations With Alpha Battery, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. JaDarius Duncan 

    11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, receives a briefing from leaders assigned to Alpha Battery, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025. Leaders provided updates on training, readiness, and the unit’s role in regional and homeland defense. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius Duncan)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 03:34
    Photo ID: 9391330
    VIRIN: 250122-A-HH664-3383
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
