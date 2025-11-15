Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith Reviews Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Operations With Alpha Battery, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, receives a briefing from leaders assigned to Alpha Battery, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025. Leaders provided updates on training, readiness, and the unit’s role in regional and homeland defense. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius Duncan)