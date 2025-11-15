Hario Housing Fire Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) family members take photos on a fire truck during the

Hario Fire Parade open house at the CFAS Hario Housing area in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2025. For 78

years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower

forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the

community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)