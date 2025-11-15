Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hario Housing Fire Parade [Image 6 of 6]

    Hario Housing Fire Parade

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) family members take photos on a fire truck during the
    Hario Fire Parade open house at the CFAS Hario Housing area in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2025. For 78
    years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower
    forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the
    community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 01:10
    Photo ID: 9391175
    VIRIN: 251004-N-II719-1201
    Resolution: 5940x3960
    Size: 11.8 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Hario Housing Fire Parade [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hario
    Fire
    CFAS

