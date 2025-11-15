Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) family members take photos on a fire truck during the
Hario Fire Parade open house at the CFAS Hario Housing area in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2025. For 78
years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower
forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the
community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 01:10
|Photo ID:
|9391175
|VIRIN:
|251004-N-II719-1201
|Resolution:
|5940x3960
|Size:
|11.8 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hario Housing Fire Parade [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.