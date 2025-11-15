Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo firefighters pass out
food to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) family members during the Hario Fire Parade
open house at the CFAS Hario Housing area in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2025. For 78 years, CFAS has
provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S.
and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy
photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 01:10
|Photo ID:
|9391174
|VIRIN:
|251004-N-II719-1175
|Resolution:
|3933x5900
|Size:
|11.47 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hario Housing Fire Parade [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.