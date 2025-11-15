Hario Housing Fire Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo firefighters pass out

food to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) family members during the Hario Fire Parade

open house at the CFAS Hario Housing area in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2025. For 78 years, CFAS has

provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S.

and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy

photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)