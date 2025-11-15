Hario Housing Fire Parade

Sparky, the National Fire Protection Association mascot, waves to Commander, Fleet Activities
Sasebo (CFAS) family members during the Hario Fire Parade Open House at the CFAS Hario
Housing area in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2025. For 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and
operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while
providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 01:10
|Photo ID:
|9391172
|VIRIN:
|251004-N-II719-1087
|Resolution:
|5600x4000
|Size:
|11 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
