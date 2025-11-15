Hario Housing Fire Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sparky, the National Fire Protection Association mascot, waves to Commander, Fleet Activities

Sasebo (CFAS) family members during the Hario Fire Parade Open House at the CFAS Hario

Housing area in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2025. For 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and

operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while

providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass

Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)